FEMINIST & PRO-LIFE! But really, hear what we have to say.

This is the feminist conversation you have not had, yet. If you consider yourself a feminist, pro-choice, pro-life, or anything in between- this talk is for you. I promise this is something you will want to consider.

New Wave Feminist, is a feminist organization is coming to speak on our campus! This organization believes in empowering women through their pregnancies, not helping men get their way with abortion.





Sponsored by Raiders Defending Life, a registered student organization. Follow our Instagram @raidersdefendinglife for more information and in the mean time, google New Wave Feminist! Posted:

Event Information

Time: 6:15 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 12/2/2019



Location:

SUB Traditions Room



