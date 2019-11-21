We believe that a specific women's network can help colleagues form a critical mass, strong enough to break down historical barriers and build a more representative workforce. By speaking openly and working together, women can make their voices heard, develop their careers and tip the balance towards a fairer organization. Join us for a number of forums on various topics. All women staff are encouraged to attend.
Upcoming Events:
* November 21 - TTU Library room 309, noon-12:50 p.m. Topic to be announced. Bring your favorite dish for a pot luck style lunch.
RSVP here; https://forms.gle/S4Q9KQtJ3S54i2LK8
WSN Planning Committee Members:
- Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies
- Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library
- Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, TTU Hospitality Services
- Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, TTU Hospitality Services
- Ryan Bain, Business Coordinator, Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences
The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies.
CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu