The film Do the Right Thing, written, directed and produced by Spike Lee, focuses on a single day of the lives of racially diverse people who live and work in a lower-class neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. However, this ordinary day takes place on one of the hottest days of the summer. The film centers on how social class, race and the moral decisions that the characters make have a direct effect on the way people interact with each other. Join the Dept. of Philosophy and Tech Minorities & Philosophy as they screen Spike Lee's powerful film and discuss its philosophical content.