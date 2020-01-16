TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Take a break from studying and vote for the movies SAB shows next semester!

Use the following link to cast your vote for the titles for the Spring 2020 Late Night Movie series!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Spring2020LateNightMovies

The complete series will be announced in January 2020.
Posted:
12/10/2019

Originator:
Claire Nevarez

Email:
claire.maginness@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 10:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 1/16/2020

Location:
Student Union Building Escondido Theatre

