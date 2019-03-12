The plants come in two sizes 6 inch - $15.00 and 8 inch - $27.00. They come with a bow and speed cover. While supplies last.
To order, visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/home.php
Cash, check & Money Order acceptable payable to Texas Tech.
If paid by Money Order, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax
Send payment to Grounds Box 43144
No Maintenance Included
No Exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!
Departmental Orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP
Confirmation Email sent from maria.rosales@ttu.edu
Last Day to Order: December 5th 2019
Orders must be paid by: December 5th 2019
Deliveries begin: December 5th 2019