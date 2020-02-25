Play in the Intramural Softball League! Create your team now on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, February 25-28, to select your game time and pay the $50 Forfeit Fee.
Don't have a Softball team to play with? Attend the Softball Free Agent Meeting TONIGHT @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203.
For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.