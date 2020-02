Play in the Intramural Softball League! Create your team now onor the mobile app, IMLeagues. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, February 25 - 28, to select your game time and pay the $50 Forfeit Fee.

Don't have a Softball team to play with? Attend the Softball Free Agent Meeting Tuesday, February 25 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203.









For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.