Texas Tech Intramural Sports and Special Olympics - South Plains are partnering to host a Unified Basketball League. TTo get involved come to the BB Skill Assessment and Info Session February 11 @ 6:00pm, Rec BB Court 2!

For questions please contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945, or come by the Rec Center, Room 203. Posted:

2/4/2020



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

Rec Sports Programming