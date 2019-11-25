Hispanic/Latina STEM-major undergraduate women research participants are needed for a PAID study to inform the creation of materials and activities for Texas Tech’s STEM-based summer camp programs for girls. 1) Complete a brief online survey to be entered into a drawing for two $50 Amazon gift cards. 2) Come into the lab to provide your thoughts on camp materials for an additional $10 cash. Scheduling is extremely flexible! Email phoenix.crane@ttu.edu with subject line “STEM Study” to indicate interest or to request for more information.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

Eligible STEM Majors:

Agricultural and Applied Economics

Animal Science

Anthropology

Architecture

Biochemistry

Biology

Cell and Molecular Biology

Chemical Engineering

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Computer Science

Construction Engineering

Economics

Electrical Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Food Science

Geosciences/Geography

Industrial Engineering

International Economics

Kinesiology

Landscape Architecture

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Microbiology

Management Information Systems

Natural Resources Management

Nursing

Nutrition

Nutritional Sciences and Dietetics

Petroleum Engineering

Physics

Plant and Soil Science

Psychology

Sociology

Wind Energy

Zoology

Not sure if you qualify? Email phoenix.crane@ttu.edu and ask!