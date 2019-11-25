Hispanic/Latina STEM-major undergraduate women research participants are needed for a PAID study to inform the creation of materials and activities for Texas Tech’s STEM-based summer camp programs for girls. 1) Complete a brief online survey to be entered into a drawing for two $50 Amazon gift cards. 2) Come into the lab to provide your thoughts on camp materials for an additional $10 cash. Scheduling is extremely flexible! Email phoenix.crane@ttu.edu with subject line “STEM Study” to indicate interest or to request for more information.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Eligible STEM Majors:
Agricultural and Applied Economics
Animal Science
Anthropology
Architecture
Biochemistry
Biology
Cell and Molecular Biology
Chemical Engineering
Chemistry
Civil Engineering
Computer Engineering
Computer Science
Construction Engineering
Economics
Electrical Engineering
Environmental Engineering
Food Science
Geosciences/Geography
Industrial Engineering
International Economics
Kinesiology
Landscape Architecture
Mathematics
Mechanical Engineering
Microbiology
Management Information Systems
Natural Resources Management
Nursing
Nutrition
Nutritional Sciences and Dietetics
Petroleum Engineering
Physics
Plant and Soil Science
Psychology
Sociology
Wind Energy
Zoology
Not sure if you qualify? Email phoenix.crane@ttu.edu and ask!