NEW Accelerated BBA to Master of Science in Finance.

Begin taking graduate courses your senior year, and apply up to 9 hours of graduate coursework toward your undergraduate degree! Finance students with a 3.0 GPA and 90 hours of coursework are eligible to apply.

Questions? Contact anna.delano@ttu.edu


Posted:
11/15/2019

Originator:
Mohmed Hamza

Email:
Mo.hamza@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


