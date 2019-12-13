Visitors to the National Ranching Heritage Center will step into a "living Christmas card" from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13-14 when the 41st Annual Candlelight at the Ranch recreates a frontier holiday similar to those on the open prairie from 1780 to 1950. The event will include more than 4,000 luminaries lining the paths of the historic park as volunteer Ranch Hosts dress in period clothing to recreate holiday scenes from another era. The event is free to the public with a minimum suggested $5 donation per family.

Guests enter through the front doors and proceed to Campbell Patio, where they can buy kettle corn, hear Christmas carols provided by the Lubbock High School choir, and access the park trails of their choice. Santa Claus greets visitors in the Pitchfork Pavilion, and Brazos West provides cowboy Christmas music with a Texas swing in the 6666 Barn. All lighted pathways are stroller and wheelchair accessible.

