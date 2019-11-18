This study is examining how family support may play a role as a protective factor for academics and depression among Latinx college students.

To participate you must be:

· Latinx undergraduate of Mexican-descent

· Age 18-25

· Currently enrolled as undergraduate at college or university in the U.S.

Participants will be asked to complete an online survey containing several questionnaires. Those that complete the online survey will be compensated with a $5 electronic gift card to Amazon.

If you are interested, please contact amber.lopez@ttu.edu, indicating you would like to participate in the study.

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (2019-389). Dr. Brandy Piña-Watson in the Department of Psychological Sciences is the principal investigator.