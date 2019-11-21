Please join us for an Apple informational discussion on Thursday, November 21. Apple will present the following topics:

New Apple OS

Demonstration



Features



Tips & Tricks

New Product Releases

What’s New with Apple TV

The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by November 19 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 21

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: TLPDC 151

RSVP by November 19 to itevents@ttu.edu

We look forward to seeing you!