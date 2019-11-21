Please join us for an Apple informational discussion on Thursday, November 21. Apple will present the following topics:
- Demonstration
- Features
- Tips & Tricks
- New Product Releases
- What’s New with Apple TV
The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by November 19 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, November 21
Time: 2pm—4pm
Location: TLPDC 151
RSVP by November 19 to itevents@ttu.edu
We look forward to seeing you!