WEIHNACHTSFEST: A CELEBRATION OF GERMAN CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS

The Office of International Affairs invites you to a pre-Candlelight celebration on Friday, December 13, from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM at the International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Avenue. Weihnachtsfest will feature German Christmas traditions including a band, crafts, gingerbread cookies, and sausage.

In conjunction with the National Ranching Heritage Center's Candlelight at the Ranch.

The first 25 people in attendance will receive a ticket for FREE hot chocolate redeemable during Candlelight at the Ranch.

This family-friendly event is FREE & Open to the Public.

For more information, call (806) 742-3667
Posted:
11/15/2019

Originator:
Elizabeth Espino

Email:
elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 12/13/2019

Location:
International Culture Center


