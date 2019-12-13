The Office of International Affairs invites you to a pre-Candlelight celebration on Friday, December 13, from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM at the International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Avenue. Weihnachtsfest will feature German Christmas traditions including a band, crafts, gingerbread cookies, and sausage.
In conjunction with the National Ranching Heritage Center's Candlelight at the Ranch.
The first 25 people in attendance will receive a ticket for FREE hot chocolate redeemable during Candlelight at the Ranch.
This family-friendly event is FREE & Open to the Public.
For more information, call (806) 742-3667