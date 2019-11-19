Texas Tech faculty are invited to attend a webinar on Pressbooks, an OER textbook platform. Pressbooks is an online book/document formatting system that you can use to create books that are accessible on all platforms: in print and digital, including all smartphones, tablets, e-reader devices and computers. Pressbooks enables anyone to produce professional, platform-agnostic outputs of books in multiple formats: PDF (print and digital) | WEB | EPUB | MOBI | ODT| XML | WXR| XHTML. View Texas Tech’s Pressbooks instance here: https://raider.pressbooks.pub/





Pressbooks EDU personnel Elizabeth Mays, Director of Sales & Marketing, and Steel Wagstaff, Client Manager, will demonstrate the platform’s functionality.

Sign up for the Pressbooks webinar

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

Time: 1-2 p.m.

To learn more about Raider Digital Publishing or OER/open textbook creation at Texas Tech, please contact Digital Services Librarian, Heidi Winkler at heidi.winkler@ttu.edu.