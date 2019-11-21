The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.
FREE pizza will be provided to the first 30 attendees!
RUN LIKE THE DEVIL
Date: Thursday, November 21 , 2019
Time: 12:00 noon CT
Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST)
Academic Classroom Building room 230
RUN LIKE THE DEVIL documents the 2018 senate race between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke. A non-partisan deep dive that goes beyond the political campaign, the film threads the stories of the candidates with those of their respective political parties during a historic period of national political tumult. Participants include O’Rourke, Cruz, Evan Smith (Editor, Texas Tribune) Mark McKinnon (political consultant), David Richards (Ann Richard’s ex-husband and redistricting litigator) Bob Moore (former editor, El Paso Times) and others.
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.