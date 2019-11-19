You are welcome to take CHIN4306 Modern Chinese Literature and Cinema. This is a complete online course which will be conducted in English.

This course will survey the 20th-and 21st-century Chinese literature and movies aiming to familiarize students with masterpieces and influential works which have shaped modern Chinese culture and thoughts.

Students do not need to have any prior knowledge in Chinese language, since all literary works have been translated in English. Through readings, discussions, reflection and papers, students will explore the representative literature of various genres, including short stories, novel, poetry, sci-fiction, etc. Selected documentaries and feature films will supplement the literary texts.