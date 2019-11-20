· Four-week TTU faculty-led program : 07/12/2019-08/08/2019



· Cities to visit : Beijing and Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province



· Courses to take : 6 credits in total (only pay for 3 credits at TTU)



o CHIN3306 Chinese Culture : This is the only course you will enroll at TTU for this program and pay for the tuition and fee. It will be taught in English and online with the field trips and excursion in China. There is no any prerequisite for taking it. This course explores the foundations of brilliant Chinese civilization and various dimension of Chinese culture. It provide students with a deeper knowledge of Chinese culture and society.



o One free and customized Chinese language course : This is a 45-hour Chinese language course offered by the host university. The credits have been recognized by TTU Study Abroad Office and can be transferred back to be TTU as a foreign language requirement course.



o Besides, you will take the classes of Chinese music, calligraphy, and Kongfu.



· Attractions to visit (23 places) :



o Six UN world cultural heritage sites : Palace Museum, Great Wall, Summer Palace, Mt. Emei, Leshan Giant Buddha, and DuJiangYan



o Two UN world natural heritage sites : Mt. Emei and Leshan Giant Buddha





o Others : Tian An men Square, National Theater, Beijing 798 Art Zone, Chinese National Museum, TongLuoGu Alley, ShiShaHai, Wang Fu Jing, Nongfu Spring water factory, Gongfu Show & Face Change Show, Qing Yang Daoism Temple, Wenshu Buddhism Monastery, Sichuan Higher Institute of Cuisine, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Chengdu Museum, New Century Global Center, Tai Koo Li, Chunxi Road, etc.



Please contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for further information!

Posted:

11/20/2019



Originator:

Yanlin Wang



Email:

yanlin.wang@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





