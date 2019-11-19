Transportation & Parking Services' annual Toys for Tickets program benefits Toys for Tots. Bring an unpaid parking citation, a toy or toys of at least the value of the citation, and the toy's receipt to our office in Room 145 of the Administrative Support Center located at the southeast corner of 4th Street and Flint Avenue to have the citation dismissed.

A single toy of at least the value of the citation or multiple toys adding up to at least the value of the citation may be used. Toys must be new and unwrapped. Receipts must be presented with the toys to determine value for dismissal. One citation may be dismissed through Toys for Tickets. Monetary donations cannot be accepted. Toys for Tickets may not be used for violation numbers 3, 7, 16, 17, and 18.

Contact Transportation & Parking Services at 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu with any questions.