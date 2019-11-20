|
Thanksgiving Special at The Market! Can’t wait to celebrate Thanksgiving? Don't worry because Thanksgiving dinner is being served up early at The Market at Stangel/Murdough!
Try the Thanksgiving Special today!
Only available thru November 26th, while supplies last!!!
- $9.99 for 4oz & $11.99 for 8oz
- Savory Oven Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce
- Choice of two Side Dishes
- Fresh Baked Roll
- 24 oz. Fountain Drink
- Delicious Pumpkin or Pecan Pie
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
