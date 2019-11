Student Union & Activities presents Study Break Movie Saturday, December 7, 2019 The Hustle 8 pm SUB Escondido Theater Take a break from studying and relax with a free movie! Part of Study at the SUB. Limited seating. This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities. 806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu Facebook, Twitter & Instagram - @ttusub Posted:

Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 12/7/2019



SUB Escondido Theater



