This award recognizes individuals who model excellence in all aspects of their lives. Among classmates and colleagues, individuals nominated for this award are leaders in their respected fields both in and out of the classroom and demonstrate a commitment to achieving their personal best with integrity.

Nominations are due Friday, March 6th, 2020 by 11:59pm

For more information and to submit a nomination go to:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderswhorock/nomination.php