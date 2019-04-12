Registration is required, as space is very limited. Sign up through this link: https://bit.ly/2quQQml





This session, Home for the Holidays, will cover strategies & resources for individuals going "back into the closet" upon returning home during winter break.





Co-hosted by the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement and the Student Counseling Center. This will be the final public session under the IGNITE! program for the Fall 2019 semester. Free "Proud Ally" emblems will be available! All Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff are welcome to attend.





Questions can be directed to Matt Hernandez

matthew.r.hernandez@ttu.edu