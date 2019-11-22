Are you working on a research project? Looking for unique sources? Interested in women's and gender studies research? Check out the Women's & Gender Studies Edna Maynard Gott Memorial Library located in DOAK Hall Room 123. We are open M-F, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or by appointment.



With generous donations from the Lubbock and Texas Tech communities, we have over 2,000 items available for viewing, browsing and even checking out on a short-term basis. Our collection includes books/journals/magazines and DVD's. Categories range in diverse topics such as; art, culture, education, feminism, gender, health, history, household, literature, media, philosophy, power, politics, queer theory, race, reproduction, religion, science/technology, sex, sexism, sports, writing, as well as social movements such as the Women's Liberation Movement and the Gay/Lesbian Movement.



Our TTU WGS Librarian, Joshua Salmans, MLIS, is also available this fall for office hours here in DOAK 123, Mondays, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. He is an Assistant Librarian, Outreach & Engagement Librarian at Texas Tech. He also serves as the subject specialist for Women’s & Gender Studies.



For more information on the history of our lending library and details on how you can donate visit our web site; https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/ws_lending_library.php



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335

11/22/2019



Originator:

Tricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies





