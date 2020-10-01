TTU HomeTechAnnounce

UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH SCHOLAR FUNDING APPLICATION NOW OPEN

We are now accepting applications for Spring/Summer 2020 Undergraduate Research Scholar Funding! Students can receive up to $1,000 to support their work on a qualifying project under the supervision of a TTU faculty member.

 

Applications are due by noon on Monday, February 3, 2020.

 

Visit www.true.ttu.edu/research/project-funding/ for details and application requirements, and feel free to contact us to schedule an appointment to discuss how you can strengthen your proposal!

 

1/10/2020

