We are now accepting applications for Spring/Summer 2020 Undergraduate Research Scholar Funding! Students can receive up to $1,000 to support their work on a qualifying project under the supervision of a TTU faculty member.

Applications are due by noon on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Visit www.true.ttu.edu/research/project-funding/ for details and application requirements, and feel free to contact us to schedule an appointment to discuss how you can strengthen your proposal!

Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE)

Drane hall, Room 239

www.true.ttu.edu

(806) 742-1095