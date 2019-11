Please join us for our 7th Annual Holiday Open House in the Graduate School. This is a come and go event as you wish, with light refreshments. We look forward to seeing you all there.

Posted:

11/22/2019



Originator:

Melissa Carrillo



Email:

melissa.carrillo@ttu.edu



Department:

Graduate School



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 12/2/2019



Location:

Administration Building room 328



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental