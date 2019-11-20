IE 5331-21 Experimental Methods in Biomechanics and Work Physiology

Spring 2020

Instructor: Suman K. Chowdhury, Ph.D., Assistant Professor

Office: IMSE 216

Phone: 806 834 7908

Email: Suman.Chowdhury@ttu.edu

Target Audience:

Aligning technology with human needs and capabilities is a grand challenge in the work-and product-design process. Knowledge of measurement techniques for human neuromusculoskeletal function is especially essential to tackle this grand challenge in order to enhance human performance and well-being at home, at play, on the highway, and at work. Therefore, this course is designed to train students to have an increased understanding of experimental methods (both techniques and technologies) used in neuromuscular health biomechanics and work physiology and to gain experience implementing these methods.

MS and PhD graduate students who would like to pursue a career in the areas of healthcare engineering, musculoskeletal rehabilitation, human-machine interaction, biomanufacturing, bioengineering, human factors engineering, ergonomics, and healthcare systems engineering are encouraged to register for this course.

Course Topics:

Theoretical Topics: Neuromusculoskeletal system, functional capacity, motor control, fatigue assessment, kinematics, kinetics, inverse dynamics, and forward dynamics.

Experimental Methods: Motion capture system, strength measurement, electromyography, electroencephalogram, musculoskeletal modeling (OpenSim), and research protocols.