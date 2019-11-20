IE 5331-21 Experimental Methods in Biomechanics and Work Physiology
Spring 2020
Instructor: Suman K. Chowdhury, Ph.D., Assistant Professor
Office: IMSE 216
Phone: 806 834 7908
Email: Suman.Chowdhury@ttu.edu
Target Audience:
Aligning technology with human needs and capabilities is a grand challenge in the work-and product-design process. Knowledge of measurement techniques for human neuromusculoskeletal function is especially essential to tackle this grand challenge in order to enhance human performance and well-being at home, at play, on the highway, and at work. Therefore, this course is designed to train students to have an increased understanding of experimental methods (both techniques and technologies) used in neuromuscular health biomechanics and work physiology and to gain experience implementing these methods.
MS and PhD graduate students who would like to pursue a career in the areas of healthcare engineering, musculoskeletal rehabilitation, human-machine interaction, biomanufacturing, bioengineering, human factors engineering, ergonomics, and healthcare systems engineering are encouraged to register for this course.
Course Topics:
Theoretical Topics: Neuromusculoskeletal system, functional capacity, motor control, fatigue assessment, kinematics, kinetics, inverse dynamics, and forward dynamics.
Experimental Methods: Motion capture system, strength measurement, electromyography, electroencephalogram, musculoskeletal modeling (OpenSim), and research protocols.
The learning objectives:
1. To become acquainted with the basics of musculoskeletal health structure and function
2. To be able to utilize systematic data collection and problem-solving for biomechanical analysis of human performance
3. To be able to explain and discuss neuromuscular and psychophysical fatigue.
4. To be able to develop a research protocol in order to study real-world applications.
Prerequisites: Background in statics (e.g., ME 2301 or similar classes), linear algebra (e.g., MATH 2360, or similar classes), and MATLAB are required. Background in statistics (e.g., STAT 5302, IE 5342, or similar classes), human anatomy and physiology, and human factors and ergonomics will be helpful. Please contact the instructor if you have any questions regarding the eligibility to register for this class.