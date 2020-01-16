TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Come to Room 201 of the Rec Center TODAY at 6pm to learn about the fun and exciting working environment that the Intramural Sports Program has to offer. Every semester we are looking for new faces to be part of our program. Come work with us! Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office during business hours, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203 if you have any questions
