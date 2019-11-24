MUSIC OF SPAIN STUDY ABROAD AT THE TTU CENTER IN SEVILLE SPAIN!

Program Dates



· Summer I: May 18-June 28, 2020



· Summer II: June 27-August 7, 2020



Space is limited, and preference for acceptance will be given to students who complete the application process at the earliest dates.



Fulfill your Creative Arts Core Curriculum requirement with a life-changing experience! Musicians are welcome, but no prior musical experience or prerequisite is required. This course will explore the diverse styles of Spanish music from the Middle Ages through the twentieth century.



Attend concerts in the gardens of the Real Alcazar (Royal Palace) in Seville, visit the Alhambra, a World Heritage site, experience flamenco music in the gypsy caves above Granada, and hear music in exotic venues in Seville. Experience amazing ancient historical sites and go on location to see the inspirations for great works of music.



PLEASE NOTE: ONLINE APPLICATIONS OPENED OCTOBER 1ST

For all students (except engineering majors) please apply at the following link:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/musicofspain-sevilla.php

If you are an Engineering major, please apply through the College of Engineering study abroad application at:https://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/iep/study_abroad_pages/SummerSeville2020.pdf

For more information contact: Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu