While planning your courses for next semester, consider incorporating a presentation on Responsible Research Conduct. I have been working in Responsible Research for several years and have a great deal of experience speaking with graduate students and undergrads in classrooms as well as specialized seminars for student groups. I would love to come and speak with your class or student group!
I have presented on the following topics but would also be willing to customize a talk on a Responsible Research topics not listed below.
Responsible Conduct of Research and Research Misconduct
Plagiarism & Intellectual Property
Avoiding Procrastination
Choosing a Mentor or Research Group
Conflicts of Interest & Commitment
Data Management & Keeping a Lab Notebook
To arrange for me to come and speak to your class or student group, please contact Marianne.evola@ttu.edu .
Thank you for your consideration.
Marianne Evola, Ph.D.
Director, Responsible Research
Office of the Vice President for Research