Chi Rho's Recruitment

Come out to one of our recruitment dates for Chi Rho... January 17, 23, or the 28th. You will be getting a lot more information about Chi Rho on what it entails, what we do as a fraternity, and information about BID day. You need to at least come to one of the dates listed above to get a BID. If you cannot make it to one of the dates ... email (chirho@raidercatholic.org) to let them know. We would love to have you in Chi Rho, so come to one of the recruitment dates. For more information email me at (andrew.p.romero@ttu.edu). Thank You! See you there. 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
1/23/2020

Originator:
Andrew Romero

Email:
Andrew.P.Romero@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 1/23/2020

Location:
Lubbock Room of the Student Union Building (SUB)

