Spring 2020 HDFS 6370 Quantitative Methods IV
(CRN:61134)
Analyzing Longitudinal Data
A graduate-level course that concerns statistical methods for analyzing individual and family change patterns over time.
Tues & Thurs 12:30 pm - 1:50 pm Human Sciences Computer Lab 306C
Instructor: Wonjung Oh, Ph.D. Assistant Professor
Exemplary latent longitudinal modeling techniques (NO exams, hans-on learning):
- Longitudinal Panel Models
- Linear and Nonlinear Latent Growth Curve Modeling (LGCM)
- Multi-group LGCM
- LGCM with parallel-processes
- Introduction to Growth Mixture Model
- A refresher (e.g., Repeated-measure ANOVA, Longitudinal CFA)
Should you have any questions regarding the course, please feel free to contact Dr. Oh (email: wonjung.oh@ttu.edu).