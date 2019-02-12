Spring 2020 HDFS 6370 Quantitative Methods IV (CRN:61134)

Analyzing Longitudinal Data



A graduate-level course that concerns statistical methods for analyzing individual and family change patterns over time.

Tues & Thurs 12:30 pm - 1:50 pm Human Sciences Computer Lab 306C Instructor: Wonjung Oh, Ph.D. Assistant Professor



Exemplary latent longitudinal modeling techniques (NO exams, hans-on learning): Longitudinal Panel Models

Linear and Nonlinear Latent Growth Curve Modeling (LGCM)

Multi-group LGCM

LGCM with parallel-processes

Introduction to Growth Mixture Model

A refresher (e.g., Repeated-measure ANOVA, Longitudinal CFA)

Should you have any questions regarding the course, please feel free to contact Dr. Oh (email: wonjung.oh@ttu.edu). Posted:

