TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Learn to Analyze Longitudinal Data - Spring 2020 HDFS 6370 Graduate-Course

Spring 2020 HDFS 6370 Quantitative Methods IV 

(CRN:61134)


Analyzing Longitudinal Data 



A graduate-level course that concerns statistical methods for analyzing individual and family change patterns over time. 


Tues & Thurs 12:30 pm - 1:50 pm Human Sciences Computer Lab 306C

Instructor: Wonjung Oh, Ph.D. Assistant Professor 



Exemplary latent longitudinal modeling techniques (NO exams, hans-on learning): 

 

  • Longitudinal Panel Models
  • Linear and Nonlinear Latent Growth Curve Modeling (LGCM)
  • Multi-group LGCM
  • LGCM with parallel-processes
  • Introduction to Growth Mixture Model
  • A refresher (e.g., Repeated-measure ANOVA, Longitudinal CFA)

 


Should you have any questions regarding the course, please feel free to contact Dr. Oh (email:  wonjung.oh@ttu.edu).
Posted:
12/2/2019

Originator:
Wonjung Oh

Email:
wonjung.oh@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


Categories