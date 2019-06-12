Clay and Plastic Emerged

Angela Zesiger, MAE Capstone Exhibition

TTU SoA Satellite Gallery, 1108 5th St at Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP

First Friday Art Trail Friday, December 6, 2019 6pm-9pm

Free and open to the public.

“For the past 3 years, I have been working on my MAE with an emphasis in ceramics and jewelry. My ceramic works range from ceramic vases, ceramic free forms, and ceramic jewelry. My exhibit has artwork with two main elements. The first being clay and the second being plastic. The theme of my exhibit is the elements emerging from themselves and from each other. The concept has evolved into the relationship between clay and plastic. I use Styrofoam and plastic that has been discarded and I repurpose and convert them into art. I used plastic #1 (polyethylene terephthalate) used in plastic bottles, plastic #5 (polypropylene) used in container, and plastic #6 (polystyrene) also known as Styrofoam. I like to add a twist of Styrofoam and plastics to my ceramic sculptures. I feel that the artwork shows a relationship between organic and manmade materials in a different light. I have a tendency to lean towards the raw flowy natural look of the materials. As my artwork was reinvented over the last 3 years, my life was also reinvented. True to Life. True to Myself. True to Yourself.”

“I am an art teacher at Ervin Elementary. I have been teaching for 7 years. I got a Bachelors of Fine Arts degree from the University of Houston in Clear Lake in 2011. I was awarded first place at the BFA senior art show and was awarded the Sigma Alpha Pi NSLS’s National Excellence in Leadership Award at the University of Houston Clear Lake in 2011. I was born and raised in Lubbock. I am now going to Texas Tech to get my Masters in Art Education. I am a member at the Phi Kappa Phi, Tech Archery and the secretary of the South Plains Archery Club. I am a member of the Lubbock Art Alliance. I am a member of the Texas State Teachers Association / National Education Association and Texas Art Education Association. I love educating my students about the different materials you can use to make art like Styrofoam. I want to inspire and encourage students to follow their dreams and achieve their goals in life. I strive to enlighten my students with my love of art.”





The TTU Satellite Gallery at CASP is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the @Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.



Landmark Arts

Exhibition & Speaker Programs

Texas Tech University School of Art