Sibling Saturday is held in the spring semester and is designed to bring younger siblings and family members, ages 8-15, to visit the Texas Tech campus and spend the day with their older sibling. The schedule includes many events chosen to get Texas Tech students involved with their younger siblings and family members and create great memories.





The date for Sibling Saturday 2020 is February 15, 2020. Space it limited. Registration deadline is TODAY (Friday, February 7, 2020) by 5:00p.m.







Schedule highlights include: