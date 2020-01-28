Want to add business to your program of study?
· Get a Business Certificate in just one summer
· Add business to your official TTU transcript and get a competitive advantage over your peers.
· Expand the certificate to a business minor by taking just 2 more business classes at any point in your time at Texas Tech.
· Open to all nonbusiness majors.
It doesn’t matter which field you’re in, in today’s highly competitive market having a basic understanding of business will be highly beneficial! This is true whether you want to:
· Own your own business one day
OR
· Have a career, in whichever field, with an already existing business
For more information and to apply to the 2020 Rawls Summer Business Institute, visit our website - http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rawlsbusiness/about/usc/summerinstitute/
If you have ANY questions or need more information, please feel free to reach out to me!!
------
Feruzan Irani Williams, Ph.D.
Associate Professor of Practice
Director, Human Resource Management Program
Director, Rawls Summer Business Institute
Area of Management, Rawls College of Business, Texas Tech University
Phone: 806-834-6083; Email: feruzan.i.williams@ttu.edu