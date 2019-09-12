TTU HomeTechAnnounce

New Course Spring 2020! Symphonic Literature MUHL 4300-006

Symphonic Literature

TR 12:30-1:50 

This course will survey the literature of orchestral music from its origins to the 21st century. Emphasis will be placed on listening and understanding the history and major works of the standard symphonic repertoire from the classical era forward. Fulfills upper-level music history requirement for music majors. Permission of instructor required for non-music majors with significant experience in music. For more information contact:

Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu
