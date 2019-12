A team of researchers from the School of Art (TTU) in collaboration with The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research offer workshops in stop-motion animation to assess the benefits of animation-making in teenagers and young adults diagnosed with ASD.The workshop consists ofin which participants will be assisted in planning and creating a short stop-motion animation.Participants could benefit from this study as research has shown that. Also, exercising creativity helps emotionally and cognitively. In addition, your child will be trained in the technique of stop-motion animation using industry-standard tools and techniques.

** All workshops are FREE of charge, and all required technical equipment and materials are provided for each participant.





If you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Francisco Ortega from the School of Art (francisco.ortega@ttu.edu). For more information visit us at: http://animationduo.com/animation_workshops.html





This study has been approved by the TTU

Institutional Review Board

IRB2018-1094