Faculty, staff, and graduate students—we need YOU to participate as reviewers during the 12th annual Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) March 30th- 31st, 2020. Please consider committing 1-2 hours (or more) to support undergraduate students showcasing their hard work as they gain valuable experience and feedback in either poster or oral presentation sessions.

For additional information for reviewers or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2PrYszZ

For general conference information, visit https://bit.ly/2RWS6dn

If you have questions, please contact the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE):

true@ttu.edu

806.742.1095