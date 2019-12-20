University Student Housing has available scholarships up for grabs! All you have to do is apply for your chance to be one of the chosen winners!
Scholarships include:
Mary W. Doak Scholarship ($1,000)
Angela Forney Memorial Scholarship ($1500)
Sustainability Scholarship($1,000)
RHA Student Leader Scholarship($1,000)
Student Staff Scholarship ($1,000)
Exousia-Michael G. Burrows Scholarship ($1,000)
USH Graduate/Professional Student Scholarship ($2,000)
Apply online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php
Should you have any questions about the application process, please contact housing.scholarships@ttu.edu