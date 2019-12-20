University Student Housing has available scholarships up for grabs! All you have to do is apply for your chance to be one of the chosen winners!

Scholarships include: Mary W. Doak Scholarship ($1,000) Angela Forney Memorial Scholarship ($1500) Sustainability Scholarship($1,000) RHA Student Leader Scholarship($1,000) Student Staff Scholarship ($1,000) Exousia-Michael G. Burrows Scholarship ($1,000) USH Graduate/Professional Student Scholarship ($2,000)

Apply online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php

Should you have any questions about the application process, please contact housing.scholarships@ttu.edu

Posted:

12/20/2019



Originator:

Tamara McClain



Email:

tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Academic

Departmental

