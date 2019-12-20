TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Easy Money for Grabs!
University Student Housing has available scholarships up for grabs! All you have to do is apply for your chance to be one of the chosen winners!

Scholarships include:
Mary W. Doak Scholarship ($1,000)
Angela Forney Memorial Scholarship ($1500)
Sustainability Scholarship($1,000)
RHA Student Leader Scholarship($1,000)
Student Staff Scholarship ($1,000)
Exousia-Michael G. Burrows Scholarship ($1,000)
USH Graduate/Professional Student Scholarship  ($2,000)

Apply online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php

Should you have any questions about the application process, please contact housing.scholarships@ttu.edu 
12/20/2019

Tamara McClain

tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu

University Student Housing


