The International Culture Center (ICC) has multiple facilities rental spaces to hold events such as workshops, meetings, receptions, dinners and parties. Located next to the TTU Museum and across from the TTU Medical School and hospital, the ICC has plenty of visitor parking available, three art galleries with year-round exhibitions, and can accommodate a variety of catering needs.

Call 834-1395 for an appointment for a site visit or visit our website, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/rentinfo.php.

HALL OF NATIONS

This rotunda features a 12’x12’ projection screen, audio visual equipment, and an award-winning terrazzo floor. Ideal for receptions, the Hall of Nations can accommodate up to 200 people for a seated dinner.

TTU System $300, Outside of TTU $335

AUDITORIUM

The Auditorium seats 189 people and allows for handicap accessibility. All seats in the Auditorium have flip-top desks, and each row is tiered to allow for maximum visibility. Entrances are located in the rear of the room, thus providing easy access to the rest of the International Culture Center. State-of-the-art audio/visual equipment consist of a DVD player, projector, a large projection screen and sound system.

TTU System $250, Outside of TTU $280

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM 105 A AND B

This room can accommodate up to 40 individuals for a classroom style set or 65 individuals for a catered meal. This multi-purpose room can be divided for separate events. A built-in virtually sound proof sliding partition separates room A and room B. This configuration works great for an all-day meeting on one side and then lunch on the other side.

TTU System $210, Outside of TTU $235

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM 105 A

This room is excellent for a small class of 15 people or a casual luncheon for 24 people. This room has a descending projection screen on the south wall.

TTU System $120, Outside of TTU $135

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM 105 B

This is the larger side of room 105 and can easily accommodate up to 35 people in a classroom or meeting format and 50 for meals. This room has a descending projection screen on the north wall.

TTU System $120, Outside of TTU $135