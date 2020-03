Join RISE and the Lubbock Health Department for our FREE STI testing this semester. We'll be in the SUB Llano room from 11-1. The rapid test will include tests for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HIV, and Syphilis. Free HPV vaccines will also be available.

3/2/2020



Ashley Marino



Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

3/24/2020



SUB Llano Room



