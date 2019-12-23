PSY 4324-002 has just been added for the spring semester! This course is designed to introduce students to the broad field of cognitive psychology, the scientific study of mental processes. We will cover topics such as: perception, attention, memory, language, decision making, reasoning, etc. Students will learn that the cognitive system completes difficult problems on a daily basis with apparently a minimal amount of effort. Because of the system’s complexity, many questions remain unanswered as to how these cognitive processes operate. Therefore, students will be introduced to the basics of the scientific method and encouraged to come up with their own empirical questions about cognition. Prerequisite: PSY 3401.



Psychology majors: PSY 4324 satisfies "Group 1: Learning & Cognition" degree requirements.

PSY 4324-002 (CRN 62103) T/R 2:30-1:50pm

Questions? Contact Dr. Miranda Scolari: miranda.scolari@ttu.edu



