Attend 8 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in Library Instruction Lab 150.
The workshops include:
* Publishing Your Research –Feb. 7
* Poster Presentation Workshop – Feb. 14
* Managing Your Citations – Feb. 21
* Identifying Grants for Research Funding -- Feb. 28
* Managing Your Research Data – Mar. 6
* Predatory Publishing – Mar. 13
* Altmetrics – Mar. 27
* Copyright and Fair Use – April 3
Click here to register for workshops.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.