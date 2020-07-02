Attend 8 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in Library Instruction Lab 150.

The workshops include: * Publishing Your Research –Feb. 7 * Poster Presentation Workshop – Feb. 14 * Managing Your Citations – Feb. 21 * Identifying Grants for Research Funding -- Feb. 28 * Managing Your Research Data – Mar. 6 * Predatory Publishing – Mar. 13 * Altmetrics – Mar. 27 * Copyright and Fair Use – April 3

Click here to register for workshops. Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School. For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.

