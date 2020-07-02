TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Research Strategies Initiative
Attend 8 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in Library Instruction Lab 150.

The workshops include:

* Publishing Your Research –Feb. 7

* Poster Presentation Workshop – Feb. 14

* Managing Your Citations – Feb. 21

* Identifying Grants for Research Funding -- Feb. 28

* Managing Your Research Data – Mar. 6

* Predatory Publishing – Mar. 13

* Altmetrics – Mar. 27

* Copyright and Fair Use – April 3


 Click here to register for workshops.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.
Posted:
2/7/2020

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


