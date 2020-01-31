This Spring Learning Series, sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate, partners with Kristie Collins of the Employee Assistance Program to present Managing Stress: The importance of self-care and how it affects your mental health.

Learning to be intentional with self-care and self-talk can help to lower stress which, in turn can lower anxiety. While this is not an easy task, it is doable, with focused attention and learned skills. We do not have to be victims of our biology. We can make positive changes that will move us towards a less stressful existence.





Join us Thursday, February 6th in the Mesa Room (2nd floor of the SUB)

10:45am-12:00pm or 1:15pm-2:30pm





Snacks and drinks will also be provided for your enjoyment!



