TOSM is aware of an issue with employees viewing their pay stub details in Banner 9 Employee Self-Service and are currently working with the vendor to resolve the issue. In the meantime, you may use Banner 8 SSB (https://oraapps.texastech.edu/ssomanager/c/SSB) to view your pay stub details.





1/6/2020



Dustin Jordan



Email: dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department: TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





