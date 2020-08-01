The higher education program at Texas Tech is seeking qualified applicants for the PhD program in Higher Education Research. Take courses on the history and context of higher education, while developing the methodological expertise to help you be an agent for change in higher education. The program is designed to develop experts in the field of higher education that have the tools to advocate for meaningful change in their departments and programs. Applicants can attend part time, or full time but they should have should have a masters degree, some work experience in higher education, and have a clear direction for the research they would like to conduct. While our program is not built around individual faculty interests, we seek students that have research interests that align with those of the faculty in the program, so students are encouraged to visit faculty web pages. The ideal student for our program has a basic understanding of statistics, a high level of reflexivity, and are able to write at the graduate level. For more information contact: Jon McNaughtan Assistant Professor of Higher Education Jon.mcnaughtan@ttu.edu 806-834-7322 https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/psychology-and-leadership/higher_education/doctor_of_philosophy_research.php

1/8/2020



Joni Sanders



joni.sanders@ttu.edu



EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen





Research

Academic

Departmental

