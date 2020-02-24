TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Research study: Help us learn about adolescent nutrition

§  A legally responsible adult must accompany minors to all appointments and provide consent to participate. The minor must also agree to participate. Adult teens (18-19) may unaccompanied. 

§  This is a 14-week study. You will have one 10-15-minute eligibility screening by telephone; one 30-minute in-person assessment; two approx. 3.5-hour assessments that include questionnaires and one MRI scan and five 15-minute check-in visits.

§  Call/email to find out more (no obligation, brief screening)

§  Phone: 806-742-5194; Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu

§  (Provide your name, phone number, and the best times to contact you)

§  This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board

 
Posted:
2/24/2020

Originator:
Afrina Rimu

Email:
Afrina.Rimu@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories