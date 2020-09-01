TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Continuing Student Scholarship Application Live NOW!!

Now is the time to apply for Fall 2020 –Spring 2021 scholarships.  Go to scholarships.ttu.edu and complete your application. 

  • February 1st is the deadline
  • The application is compatible with Chrome or Firefox
Posted:
1/9/2020

Originator:
Samantha Berumen

Email:
Samantha.Berumen@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Financial Aid


Categories